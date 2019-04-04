Bargara couple say goodbye after berry good time

Bargara Berries' Bob and Lynn Hay will hand over the business to new owners this month.

A BARGARA couple are set to say a sweet farewell to their customers after the sale of their cafe means it's time for a new adventure.

Bob and Lynn Hay have owned the Bargara Berries Bar and Cafe for about 30 years, but as of April 17 they will hand over the reigns to new owners.

Mr Hay said he and his wife had been there a long time and it was time to move on.

"We'll probably go travelling, boating, and that sort of thing,” Mr Hay said.

Although he didn't feel it was his place to say who the new owners would be, he did confirm that they were locals.

"We'd like to wish our past customers all the best, we just found that it's time to move on, and we're grateful for all the people that have come out here over the years and giving them our best shot with service,” He said.

"Over the years we've had a lot of good customers and we've met some top people.

"We hope they were happy with us.”

The NewsMail previously reported the business was put on the market in September, with Erin Williams and Brooke Reid managing the shop short-term.

Michael and Debbie Meiers will continue on with the strawberry side of Bargara Berries.