Bargara continues to mesmerise residents with its beauty

THERE is a certain magic about Bargara that has seen local residents decide to call it home but that also welcomes Australian and overseas tourists each year looking for a coastal holiday that still has that tranquil feel.

The beauty of Bargara as a place to call your own is that a three bedroom brick house is still affordable with $385,000 the median sale price over the last 12 months.

Although if you are looking for something a little more spectacular than Bargara doesn't disappoint with some pretty remarkable two storey properties taking in the stunning views and providing a modern and sizable layout.

If it is a little less room but still a welcome ocean view, Bargara also has this aspect covered for sale and also with rental properties.

Bargara has achieved that perfect combination of local businesses that know your name and truly take pride in what they offer to their customers, cafes and restaurants that offer a mouth- watering dining experience and comfortable surrounds every time and of course there are the beaches.

You can easily lose track of time as you wander the coastline along the well maintained paths, breath in the salty freshness that only the ocean can provide before stopping for a quiet coffee, ice-cream or a browse through the shops.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara Beach principal Le-Anne Allan said Bundaberg's seaside suburb of Bargara Beach continues to be the drawcard attracting many prospective buyers to the coastal areas.

"Interestingly, most buyers have been researching the area for many years and are moving from within Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria,” she said.

The area's attraction to domestic and international medical students and services personnel such as ambulance, Flying Doctors service, police and fire service, continues to be a catalyst for be great exposure of the region and its ideal lifestyle.

"Generally these short to medium term residents take occupancy in many of Bargara's fully furnished apartment and unit properties.”

Bargara Beach has seen a welcoming strengthening of its community facilities in response to this resident rise such as major upgrades to the Mary Kinross Park area, sealing of a couple of local roads, off-leash dog exercise areas and community park areas and a network of concrete footpaths around Bargara through local Government funding programs.

"Three new residential housing developments have also set a precedent for growth attracting many new residents to the area, attracted by our fabulous golf courses and sporting clubs, friendly locals, superb services and facilities in Bargara, amazing climate, Southern Great Barrier Reef ocean waters, regional fresh produce and value for money in coastal properties in comparisons to Southern coastal options.

"Locals and new residents marvel at the availability of community infrastructure and services that supports their lifestyle with walkways and bikeways along oceanfront foreshores very popular with all walks of life.”

The beauty of Bargara is that you can do as much or as little as you want and this is why it is a must see on the tourist list but also an attraction for locals from throughout the Bundaberg region.

If spectacular diving and snorkelling is your thing, then there is plenty to discover here, because this region is abundant in natural wonders.

You can have a swim at The Basin which is the sheltered swimming area built of volcanic rock at the very southern end of the Esplanade.

A trip to Mon Repo during turtle season or even looking out for a whale or two during their migration is also a must.

The Mon Repos Turtle Rookery provides a fascinating look at the endangered sea turtles during the nesting and hatching season in a controlled and safe environment.

Turtles often nest at Baraga on Kelly's offering a special summertime experience for local and visitors alike.

Le-Anne highlighted that the most popular property choices for new residents are investments into either of Bargara's two retirement villages and lifestyle resorts, small lot house and land packages adjacent to the Bargara Golf Course and seven day shopping centre along with substantial designer homes in the new estates ranging in price from early $400,000's right up to $800,000 plus.

"Demand for quality units and apartments is becoming stronger for those seeking that oceanfront dream with a low maintenance lifestyle.

"Bundaberg and region's professional and farming families see Bargara Beach as an investment in their lifestyle and property purchases have seen high end house and apartment sales.

"Bargara Beach is also popular for accommodation with tourists visiting our leading attractions and discovering all the region has to offer.”

For local builder and Bargara resident himself Darren Hunt and his wife Natalie, the reason for choosing Bargara for their dream home was simple.

"Bargara beautiful one day perfect the next, truly explains our unique community," he said. "We love being lucky enough to wake up each morning watching the sunrise over the every changing ocean and the experiencing the marine life play on our door step; this is what living is about!

"We are perfectly positioned in Woongarra Scenic Drive only a short stroll to local cafes and restaurants and there is nothing better than knowing our weekend breakfast is always filled with fresh local produce.

"This is what excites us about living in Bargara."