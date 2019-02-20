'Bargara community need to embrace what's happening'

The community need to take their "blinkers off and embrace what the council is tyring to do” according to John Russo who runs the Childers Karate Club and manages the Childers Cultural Centre.

The community need to take their "blinkers off and embrace what the council is tyring to do” according to John Russo who runs the Childers Karate Club and manages the Childers Cultural Centre. Max Fleet BUN171014ICC2

DEPUTY mayor Bill Trevor says there's no reason for the community to be fearful when it comes to Bargara's Customer Service and Cultural and Community Centre.

The topic was discussed at lengths in today's Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting.

After the meeting, Cr Trevor spoke with the NewsMail saying the Childers Cultural centre was leased to a community group and there was as option for the Bargara centre to be the same.

The Childers Culture Centre was leased for almost three years and has access to state and federal funds to support it.

The community needs to take its "blinkers off and embrace what the council is tyring to do” according to John Russo who runs the Childers Karate Club and manages the Childers Cultural Centre.

Just over two years ago, the centre was leased from the Bundaberg Regional Council and since then it's been a "win-win”, Mr Russo said.

During this time the centre, which could have been sold off, has been managed by the karate club and kept in the community and now "the usage has gone through the roof”.

Mr Russo said as a community organisation it has access to grants and funding which the council was not.

The sugar cane and peanut farmer said $83,000 has been given through grants and assisted in the upkeep of the facility.

"I'm the middle-man or the go-to man when it comes to the centre,” he said.

"Other community groups have to realise it could be a win-win for them,” he said.

"People would be saving in rates and it would be kept in the community.

"At the time we had the community ask how a little karate club could run it.

"But we have a good working committee and embraced it while working together.”

Cr Trevor said all the council was doing now, like the mayor explained in the briefing meeting, was getting out there and seeing what opportunities were available.

He said no decisionwould be made until further consultation.