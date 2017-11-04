Bargara club set for $8m upgrade

A BARGARA sports club will undergo a massive $8 million facelift with a new clubhouse to be built, which will include a new bar, restaurant and gaming room as it seeks to establish itself as the premier licensed venue at the coastal suburb.

Sandhills Sports Club will be unrecognisable if the development application for a material change of use is approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The application seeks to replace a DA approved in December 2016 for an extension to the existing clubhouse.

Bundaberg Services Club general manger Col Rankin said the club was forced to rethink its original plans after engineering costs shot out to more than $1 million.

"The decision was made to leave the existing building as it is and use it for community centre functions for the Bargara area,” he said.

"Bargara doesn't really have anything like that.”

The new application seeks approval of a 1325sq m clubhouse, along with a reconfiguration of the parking to upgrade it to 105 car park spaces.

It's a bold move by the club and Mr Rankin said it would create plenty of jobs.

"We envisage we will triple our staff there and hire another 25 to 30 staff,” he said.

"It's a club moving into the future for Bargara.

"It's a coastal venue so it will be roomy and open and suitable for people who live by the beach.”

The new building will be built at the north-east section of land and comprise a porte-cochere entry, accessed by new driveways to Tanner St; parking for 96 vehicles adjacent to both the Tanner and Whalley St frontages; refuse facilities at the northern end of the building; a headlight barrier fence, as required by a condition of the 2016 approval; a large central bar servicing both a gaming room and a sports bar; a bistro and cafe / lounge, both served by a separate bar; a commercial kitchen; a children's room; back of house facilities; and admin offices.

The proposal will allow the club to be open from 9-2am but Mr Rankin said this would not mean the club would operate to those hours.

If approved, Mr Rankin hoped to begin development within 12 months and would hire local workers.

"The club has a policy of hiring local,” he said.