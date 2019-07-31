Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

TASTE TEST: Coralyn Henke tries some natural juice served by Rebecca Lang, from Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop

REBECCA Lang is a naturopath, nutritionist and herbalist and is also the owner of Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre and Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop.

Rebecca and her team of naturopaths, nutritionists and homeopaths are passionate about helping people to improve their health and well-being.

When the right foods become your medicine, the body can return to balance and reduce symptoms such as bloating, indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, fatigue and behavioural issues.

The team at the centre are also passionate about working with blood pathology, requesting many of their own tests or working in with your medical practitioners.

The clinic also has scientific blood pathology equipment for testing how toxic the body is.

Rebecca said they love using iridology, hair testing 600 items, naturopathic tools and then backing them up with scientific testing such as blood pathology.

"It is important to ensure that our clients are staying well in all areas of health and we don't want to be missing anything,” she said.

"We also encourage our clients to see their medical practitioner regularly.

"We are here to complement the medical system, not to be an alternative to it.”

Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop provides the public with access to a 3 Day Juice Cleanse, cold pressed juices, dairy free smoothies, herbal teas, organic coffee, vegan snacks, gluten free - dairy free - sugar free - raw - vegan treats that taste amazing.

Everything is designed by Rebecca and her team of naturopaths and nutritionists and being right next door to Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre means people are welcome to pop in and have a chat and ask any health questions.

On Wednesday, August 7, from 1-3pm, free express iridology will be offered with any purchase at the front of Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop.

No need to book, just turn up on the day.