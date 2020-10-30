Bargara business managers mentioned in court

Bargara business managers Michael and Christine Owens are both facing a number of fraud charges.

TWO Bargara business managers facing a number of fraud charges had their matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Michael Patrick Owens and Christine Louise Owens are both facing charges including dishonest application of property and dishonestly obtaining property from another.

They did not appear in the courtroom and were represented by their lawyer Matt Maloy.

Mr Maloy told the court the matter was complex and submissions had been sent to the prosecution.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on December 3.