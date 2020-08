Michael and Christine Owens are both facing a number of fraud charges.

Michael and Christine Owens are both facing a number of fraud charges.

TWO Bargara business managers facing fraud charges had their matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Michael Patrick Owens and Christine Louise Owens are each facing a number of charges including dishonest application of property.

The pair's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court the matter was one of complexity and negotiations were ongoing as to how it would progress.

The matter is expected to be mentioned again on October 29.