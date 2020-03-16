Bargara business managers facing fraud charges

BARGARA business managers Michael and Christine Owens had numerous fraud offences mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Michael Patrick Owens has been charged with one count of fraud by way of dishonest application of property subject of trust, direction, condition or on account of another by employee.

As well as one count of fraud by way of dishonestly obtaining property from another valued of or over $30,000 and one count of stealing by clerks and servants.

Christine Louise Owens had been charged with two counts of fraud by way of dishonest application of property subject of trust, direction, condition or on account of another by director or member of a governing body.

Mrs Owens had also been charged with one count of stealing by director or officers of companies and one count of undefined offence.

Neither appeared in court and were represented by their defence lawyer Matt Maloy in their absence.

Mrs Maloy requested an adjournment to seek a brief of evidence from the prosecution.

“They are both on bail with some significant requirements placed on them,” Mr Maloy said.

Mr Maloy said depending on the legislative amendments it was undetermined whether the matter would stay in the jurisdiction or go up to the district court.

Magistrate John Milburn said a full brief of evidence was to be given to the defence by April 30 and the pair were scheduled to appear in court for hearing mention on May 14.

Magistrate Milburn said their attendance was excused and bail was enlarged with the special conditions.