Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bargara business manager Michael Owens.
Bargara business manager Michael Owens.
News

Bargara business managers facing fraud charges

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
16th Mar 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA business managers Michael and Christine Owens had numerous fraud offences mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Michael Patrick Owens has been charged with one count of fraud by way of dishonest application of property subject of trust, direction, condition or on account of another by employee.

As well as one count of fraud by way of dishonestly obtaining property from another valued of or over $30,000 and one count of stealing by clerks and servants.

Christine Louise Owens had been charged with two counts of fraud by way of dishonest application of property subject of trust, direction, condition or on account of another by director or member of a governing body.

Mrs Owens had also been charged with one count of stealing by director or officers of companies and one count of undefined offence.

Neither appeared in court and were represented by their defence lawyer Matt Maloy in their absence.

Mrs Maloy requested an adjournment to seek a brief of evidence from the prosecution.

“They are both on bail with some significant requirements placed on them,” Mr Maloy said.

Mr Maloy said depending on the legislative amendments it was undetermined whether the matter would stay in the jurisdiction or go up to the district court.

Magistrate John Milburn said a full brief of evidence was to be given to the defence by April 30 and the pair were scheduled to appear in court for hearing mention on May 14.

Magistrate Milburn said their attendance was excused and bail was enlarged with the special conditions.

buncourt bundaberg magistratres court fraud allegations
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voting early but don't know your council division?

        premium_icon Voting early but don't know your council division?

        Council News NOT sure which division your address is in?

        FULL LISTS: Bundy, Gladstone and North Burnett candidates

        premium_icon FULL LISTS: Bundy, Gladstone and North Burnett candidates

        News Information on which candidates are running in 2020

        UPDATE: Mum claims coronavirus patient was not wearing mask

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mum claims coronavirus patient was not wearing mask

        Council News Claims health worker was not wearing mask

        Self-quarantine: What it means, how to get things, keeping active

        Self-quarantine: What it means, how to get things, keeping...

        News WITH the COVID-19 situation constantly developing, precautions are being made at a...