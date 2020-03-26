Bargara Brewing transforms into a drive-through

Bargara Brewing Companys Jack Milbank is encouraging the community to use the takeaway service available at the Tantitha St brewery.

IN ONLY 24 hours Bargara Brewing Company have transformed their normally busy dining area into the hot spot for drive-through beer.

Following the news of restaurants and cafes only being allowed to do takeaway, brewery owner Jack Milbank said this was the only way to be able to reopen as normal in six months time.

“There’s no venues operating where we normally have kegs and we still want to have a brewery in six months time,” Mr Milbank said.

“We need support and we need people to support the other hotels and drive-through bottle shops as well.

“But don’t buy foreign beers this is when we should be drinking nothing but our own beer, our own cider and our own gin. Mr Milbank said they were not prepared for the change but acted quickly to stay ahead of the curve.

“We aren’t putting prices up so we are maintaining our normal wholesale price but we can’t sell kegs,” he said.

“Even if only 10 per cent of the residents who drink beer drink only our beer we will fly through this.

“We can’t survive on the odd carton sold here and there.”

To save in delivery fees Mr Milbank said he was offering a couple of options for pick-up including a no contact option.

“We will have the till set up at the window and we can do paywave through the window or people can reduce all contact and pay online and use the code ‘local’ for local pick up and then we can drop the beer to their car in the loading bay,” he said.

“We want to have our employees keep their jobs so we hope to stay open our normal hours.

“It’ll probably be like this for six months, people are going to want to drink beer.”

You can also support Bargara Brewing Company by purchasing their brews at drive-through bottle shops operated by Bargara Hotel, Bargara Lakes and Bargara Central.

They will continue to sell six packs, cartons, mixed eight packs and cans. Left over beer from kegs will be sold in growlers for $30 including the growler with refills only $15.