BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

Eliza Goetze
| 7th Apr 2017 5:08 PM
The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.
TWO new property owners scored bargains this week when Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots burdened with unpaid rates.

Number 6 Eriksen St, Svensson Heights, sold for $125,000, six thousand dollars above the reserve, a council spokesman said.

There was only one bidder for 56 Chavasse Dr, Wonbah, and it was passed in at $6,500 as the reserve was $40,500.

In accordance with Section 143 of the Local Government Regulation, CEO Steve Johnston negotiated a sale price of $8,000 with the prospective buyers. Council holds land sale auctions once a year.

The two lots listed for sale were among 67 properties with rates in arrears, 13 of which had been scheduled to be sold at the auctions.

Council governance and communications spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said auctioning properties was a last resort after the council had tried, often for years, through correspondence and personal contact to collect outstanding rates.

The council adopted a recommendation at a meeting held on November 2 last year to proceed with the auction of the 67 properties in line with Section 140 of the Local Government Regulation after the properties had remained in arrears for three years or more.

The owners of 65 of the properties have settled outstanding rates worth more than $600,000 since then.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auction bundaberg regional council rates real estate unpaid rates

