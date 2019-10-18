Bargain hunter's delight: Just $2 an item

NEW STORE: Lifeline Regional Business Manager for Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Andrew Armstrong said everything in the clearance store will be between $2 and $20.

BUNDABERG North will soon see a new store open its doors and there will be bargains galore.

The new Lifeline Clearance store will be the first Lifeline store on the northside of town.

Regional Business Manager for Lifeline Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Andrew Armstrong said he'd always wanted to open a store on the other side of the river.

"It's an idea I've had for a long time," he said.

"There are a lot of people who don't really cross the river because they have everything they need.

"People have been talking about it (the new store) on our social media page and the comments and feedback have been really positive."

Mr Armstrong said everything in the store was priced at $2, with customers able to buy up to 20 items at this price.

If you buy over 20 items, the price converts to just $5 a kilo.

"At our stores we go through a clearance progress," Mr Armstrong said.

"After a few weeks items on the shelves get marked down to 25 per cent and then down to 50 per cent."

He said there was a few differences between the new store and the Lifeline stores already open around town.

"This store will be clothing only, and there will be items that are cheaper than 50 per cent," he said.

"When this store opens, the 50 per cent mark down in our other two stores will stop and the stock being marked down to 50 per cent will be brought here."

Mr Armstrong said they would also be looking for new volunteers to work in the store.

He said anyone interested in becoming a volunteer could call them on 4153 8441 or drop into any of the Lifeline stores and express their interest.

The new store at 8 Queen St opens on Monday at 8.30am and there will be a sausage sizzle.