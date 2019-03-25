Bare dare: Streaker 'slapped on wrist with bit of lettuce'

A MACKAY streaker has copped a "slap on the wrist with a bit of lettuce" for interrupting the AFL pre-season clash at Harrup Park with a nudie run.

Jay Bradley Layton doesn't back down from a dare - even if it involves whipping out the family jewels in front of the large crowd cheering the Gold Coast Suns' and Western Bulldogs match.

MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: A streaker is lead away by police during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena on March 03, 2019 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images) Ian Hitchcock

But yesterday the 35-year-old's drunken decision caught up with him as he fronted Mackay Magistrates Court for wilful exposure.

He was given the maximum penalty of $261.10.

"Well I've got to try and give as big a deterrent as I can, so I'm about to slap you on the wrist with a bit of lettuce," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said, recording a conviction.

Jay Bradley Lawton leaves Mackay court house after pleading guilty to wilful exposure over a streaking incident during the Gold Coast Suns' pre-season clash against Western Bulldogs at Harrup Park. Janessa Ekert

Layton had been on the sidelines watching the game on March 3 this year when he suddenly stripped naked.

Then, as the third-quarter siren sounded, he made his dash for glory across the field.

"The incident was captured on live television," prosecutor Brandon Selic told the court.

"(He) stated to police that he was dared by his friends to do it and that he had been drinking for some time."

AFL streaker faces Mackay court: Jay Layton speaks outside Mackay courthouse after appearing for wilful exposure offences.

Self represented Layton apologised to the court and the public for his behaviour.

He said that as a result he had been banned from Harrup Park for six months.

The court heard the maximum penalty for wilful exposure is two penalty units at $130.55 each.

"I apologise for the inconvenience to the public. It's happened now, I can't change it," Layton said outside court.

When asked what he received for completing the dare he said, "Actually not much, not a lot at all."