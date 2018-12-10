Barca line up record-breaking bid for World Cup star

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a world-record bid for Harry Kane.

According to The Star, the Tottenham striker is on Barca's transfer radar and the Catalan giants are prepared to fork out a whopping A$354 million for the England captain.

After winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup last summer, the 25-year-old has bagged 13 goals in 20 appearances so far this season.

Kane might get the perfect chance to impress, with Mauricio Pochettino's side travelling to the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona in the Champions League - knowing a win would guarantee the North Londoners a place in the knockout stages.

'THE ONLY THING THEY DON'T HAVE IS HAZARD!'

Wantaway Chelsea star Eden Hazard says he's the missing ingredient for Manchester City - although the Etihad boss insists an immediate transfer is out of the question.

Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Eden Hazard but did admit the Belgian is one of the best players in the world, according to reports from the Evening Standard.

"That is not going to happen. I am agreeing with him. He said I'm so good and I am agreeing with him," Guardiola told the British paper.

"Switch on the TV and look at him. You realise his qualities. He is one of the best players in the world."

Pogba enjoyed great success during his time in Turin.

JUVE 'KEEPING TABS' ON FORMER EMPLOYEE

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are "keep tabs" on Paul Pogba as his fractured relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho continues to deepen.

The French World Cup winner was dropped by Mourinho in the last two league matches and did not play a single minute in the Red Devils' 4-1 victory over Fulham over the weekend.

Pogba's former employer is closely monitoring his situation, as the 25-year-old continues to butt heads with Jose.

With their feud reaching boiling point, United chiefs could look to cash in on the wantaway star as early as January 2019.

Oxford has already had a successful spell with Borussia Monchengladbach.

UNSETTLED HAMMER EYES MOVE AWAY FROM ENGLAND

Hammers starlet Reece Oxford is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs - as he looks to follow in the footsteps of other young English players by seeking a move away from Britain.

The 19-year-old is on Borussia Dortmund's radar with scouts reportedly turning up to watch him play in West Ham's Under-23 clash with Chelsea, where he scored the opener.

Dortmund were joined by fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and Premier League champs Manchester City as they watched the unsettled young gun put on a man-of-the-match performance.

Oxford is yet to play under Manuel Pellegrini this season and European clubs are well aware he could be available as soon as January.