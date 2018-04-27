Barbie battle heats up at Agrotrend

BBQ BATTLE: 4670 BBQs Paul Durston, Agrotrend event manager Ainsley Gatley and Sponsor Matthew Drane are excited about this years event.

BBQ BATTLE: 4670 BBQs Paul Durston, Agrotrend event manager Ainsley Gatley and Sponsor Matthew Drane are excited about this years event. Mike Knott BUN130418BATTLE2

THE third Bundaberg BBQ Battle is heating up, with 35teams lining up to take out this year's top title.

This will be the Bundy competition's biggest year so far and the smoke and aromas will be rolling at Agrotrend tomorrow.

With team names such as 50 Shades of Pork, The Smokin Hot Bros, Shank Sista BBQ, Barbeque Mafia and The Empire Smokes Back, things are definitely going to be interesting.

Event organiser Bronnie Durston said 35 of the best competition barbecue teams in Australia were entered in the Bundaberg BBQ Battle, to be held in conjunction with supporter Bundaberg Rotary.

"Barbecue is a fun, friendly rivalry where it really is all about the food,” she said.

Some of the best teams in Australia are coming, including several teams with international competition experience, as well as been placed in the top tier of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance competition barbecue circuit, with multiple grand championships.

Teams like Manning Valley National Smokers from NSW, who recently competed in America, scoring a second place in brisket against some of the best teams in the world.

Also firing up the grill is the Brisbane BBQ Mafia, a catering force in Brisbane who are the current Australian BBQ Wars Grand Champions.

Country Boys BBQ, picking up grand championships in Australia and New Zealand, have recently returned from competing in America.

Agrotrend event manager Ainsley Gatley said the Bundaberg BBQ Battle was a great addition to the program, providing colour, movement and aromas to the overall Agrotrend program.

"Last year Bundy was nominated for competition of the year and while we didn't take out a place, it was a credit to all of those involved and we plan to just keep on growing,” she said.

"And of course we couldn't do this without our sponsors.

"Waterview Distilling Bundaberg have returned as major sponsor.

"Barbeques Galore Bundaberg, Butcher at Home, Heat Beads Australia, Lane's BBQ Australia, Fire Slap BBQ Accessories, Bundaberg Trophies and Gifts and 4670 BBQ are our category sponsors.

"Yagoona Designs Australia, Alliance Airlines, Pinch Spices, Scorpion Chilli Gourmet Foods and The Branding Office are our supporting sponsors.”

The public can meet the teams today and enjoy the aromas tomorrow when the competition takes place.

Agrotrend is on today and tomorrow at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct and finishes with the Rotary Rodeo tomorrow night.