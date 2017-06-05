Barber's big plans start in Bundy

MEN ON TREND: The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver in his Bourbong St salon.

"I WANTED to work with pretty women; now I here I am working with guys.”

Get barber Rex Silver talking about how he fell into hairdressing and he winds up musing on how times have changed - for the sexes, for fashion, and for country Queensland.

The Gladstone-grown snipper has won awards around the world and spent years on the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney.

Now, he is back in central Queensland expanding his Garage Barber Shop to Bourbong St. He hopes it will be "the first of many” across regional Australia.

"It's an international resurgence in popularity of the barber shop, it's unbelievable,” he said.

While back in his apprentice days the pull of the job might have been to pull chicks, now he and his staff love the creative challenge of "transforming” blokes, from beards to coiffures.

"You might agree with me here - that, thank God, men are starting to take an interest in appearance,” Mr Silver said.

"We get a heap of tradies and guys in high vis, the typical Aussie male, coming in to get a good haircut.

"When I was young it was not hot to (care about) your image. Now it's unfashionable not to, whether you have a beard or not.”

While the Garage is a classic "men's space” decked out in vintage motorcycle style, women are more than welcome.

"A lot of mums bring their boys in,” he said. "We also have women come in who go for the close side-shave.”

He's employed two locals and plans to hire two more.

"I love the energy the main street in Bundaberg has got,” Mr Silver said.

"There are a lot of boutique businesses cropping up, great cafes.

"We're bringing something different.”

The Garage Barber Shop is at 63 Bourbong St. Phone 4134 0008.