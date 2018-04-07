Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Mason Barbera in Adelaide.
Bundaberg's Mason Barbera in Adelaide. Red Hot Shotz
Motor Sports

Barbera's focus on quality qualifying

Shane Jones
by
7th Apr 2018 1:09 PM

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera hopes a better spot on the grid could lead to the race consistency he is after.

The 20-year-old is in Tasmania for the next round of the Dunlop Super 2 series starting today at Symmons Plains.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver comes into the round 19th in the series after mixed results in Adelaide.

"A hundred per cent, our poor results come from qualifying,” he said.

"In Adelaide it was my fault - I was too aggressive.

"I know if I can qualify in ninth or 10th I am strong in saying we can get some good results.”

Barbera will be challenged to do that with a new format for qualifying.

Drivers will have two 10-minute sessions to set times for the first two races.

Racers may only get one or two chances to set good times.

"I think it is good,” he said.

"But it will be tight with no room for error. If you stuff up the first session you are stuffed for both races.”

Barbera's goal is to get any result he can get from Tasmania after a tough round last year at the same venue.

The first practice session starts at 10.35am today.

dunlop super 2 series garry rogers motorsport mason barbera
Bundaberg News Mail
How our sewage shows Queensland's drug scourge

How our sewage shows Queensland's drug scourge

Crime The drugs used in regional Australia are different from what is being used in capitals

Prince Charming: 5 royal moments that captured Bundy's heart

Prince Charming: 5 royal moments that captured Bundy's heart

News April 6, 2018: A day the Bundy region will not forget

Bundy death: Dog was victim of violent relationship

Bundy death: Dog was victim of violent relationship

Crime Woman's situation sees RSPCA fine over dead pet reduced

Opportunity to snap up prime Bundy CBD spot for below $2m

Opportunity to snap up prime Bundy CBD spot for below $2m

Property River front land available for investors to grab

Local Partners