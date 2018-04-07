Barbera's focus on quality qualifying

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera hopes a better spot on the grid could lead to the race consistency he is after.

The 20-year-old is in Tasmania for the next round of the Dunlop Super 2 series starting today at Symmons Plains.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver comes into the round 19th in the series after mixed results in Adelaide.

"A hundred per cent, our poor results come from qualifying,” he said.

"In Adelaide it was my fault - I was too aggressive.

"I know if I can qualify in ninth or 10th I am strong in saying we can get some good results.”

Barbera will be challenged to do that with a new format for qualifying.

Drivers will have two 10-minute sessions to set times for the first two races.

Racers may only get one or two chances to set good times.

"I think it is good,” he said.

"But it will be tight with no room for error. If you stuff up the first session you are stuffed for both races.”

Barbera's goal is to get any result he can get from Tasmania after a tough round last year at the same venue.

The first practice session starts at 10.35am today.