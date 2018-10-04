Menu
TOP SPEED: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera gets some air at the first turn during the last round in Sandown.
Barbera sets sights high as he returns to Bathurst

Shane Jones
by
4th Oct 2018 10:31 AM
MOTORSPORT: He's conquered Mount Panorama once before and Bundaberg's Mason Barbera says he can do it again this weekend.

Barbera will compete at Bathurst in the Dunlop Super 2 series in a 250km race, which is one of the major side events before the Bathurst 1000.

The Garry Rogers Motorsports driver returns after racing in the same event last year that saw him finish ninth in the non-championship round.

This year it counts in the championship, which excites the 20-year-old.

"I love Bathurst - it's good to be back,” he said.

"I return with more confidence in myself and more confidence in my driving.”

Barbera said that was an advantage.

Bathurst is one of those unforgiving circuits that can strike when you least expect it.

"Last year I didn't know how it would all go,” Barbera said.

"Now I'm fitter, a bit lighter and prepared as good as I can for it. I've done my bit.”

Now he hopes the car can deliver what he wants, an illusive podium finish. Barbera has finished third in one race of the V8 Utes in Bathurst in 2016. He hasn't done it yet in the series but wants to get it this weekend at the mountain.

"No doubt we can podium based on our race pace this season,” he said.

"But we need everything to go our way.

"I also don't want to be broken hearted if we are down the back because things can go wrong.

"I'm hoping Bathurst can look after me because I respect the place.”

Barbera says if he is any chance he will need to improve in two areas.

"We've had terrible qualifying speed. At Sandown we just didn't have it,” he said.

"I hope we can get the set-up right as well and the car can roll out without a fuss.”

Barbera starts his Bathurst campaign today with practice before the race on Saturday.

He will be joined by Bundy's Andrew Pearson who will be a mechanic to the GRM team over the weekend.

