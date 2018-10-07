Barbera records his best round result at the Mountain

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera says his result at Bathurst leaves him more motivated to end his season on a high.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver finished sixth in the Dunlop Super 2 series race over 250km at Mount Panorama.

It was Barbera's second-best result in the category, his best finish at Bathurst in the series and his best round result.

"It was a pretty decent, solid result,” Barbera said.

"It's not everyday you come sixth in a field that is comparing themselves against Supercar drivers.

"But it was harder than what it seemed.”

Barbera started the race 10th before pitting early on lap 5 after the safety car.

The 20-year-old was then inside the top three before a final stop with 15 laps to go put him down the field but inside the top 10.

Barbera then gained a couple of spots through mistakes from other drivers and a move on the final lap to finish sixth.

He revealed he was forced to race with an engine tuned down.

"The team made a decision to detune the engine by five per cent,” he said.

"It hurt us a fair bit but we had speed across the mountain.

"We had to fight for the position we had.”

The result moves Barbera into 13th in the standings, his highest spot in the title race this year and in the series since round one in Adelaide last year.

The goal now is to try to finish inside the top 10 for the year after the final round in Newcastle.

He is currently 161 points behind Macauley Jones for that position with a maximum of 300 points on offer.

"We know it is a big jump, but we'll be doing what we can,” Barbera said.

"I'm actually going to go back (to Bundy) and put in some hard yards with training and dieting.”

The Newcastle round will be held from November 23 to 25.