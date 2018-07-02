Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE TODAY: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera and his Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates will meet fans at The Waves today.
HERE TODAY: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera and his Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates will meet fans at The Waves today. Mason Barbera Racing
Sport

Barbera pumped to have team at home

Shane Jones
by
2nd Jul 2018 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: From one family to another, Bundaberg's Mason Barbera can not wait for both to meet each other.

Barbera's team Garry Rogers Motorsport will visit the region today to meet fans before the team heads to Townsville for the next round of the Supercars season this weekend.

The team will head to The Waves Sports Club at 3pm where they will open the merchandise truck and allow race fans to view all four cars that race in the Supercar and Dunlop Super 2 Series.

GRM drivers Garth Tander, James Golding, Chris Pither and Barbera will then hold an autograph session at 4.30pm before raffles and an auction is held.

"We hope there is a good turn-out this afternoon,” Barbera said.

"This is one of the biggest things to come to Bundy, it's not often a Supercars team comes for free with their whole team to a city.

"I can't thank Garry and Barry Rogers enough.”

The trip will allow Barbera to show the team what he does outside of the car.

"I'm one of the first drivers that don't work for them in the garage when we are not racing,” he said.

"The team will get to see the farm and I'll show them what I do.

"It will be a chance for their family to see mine, my Nonna is also cooking lunch so they will get to taste a bit of Italian culture.”

All profits from the day will be going back to Bundaberg charities with fans on the day able to buy GRM parts and merchandise and enter the draw to win a hot lap with the team at the Queensland Raceway Supercar round later this month.

"I really hope Bundy gets behind it,” Barbera said.

"The team has never done this before so it is an honour and a privilege.”

Turn to page 16 in today's NewsMail for a free poster that fans can get autographed

garry rogers motorsport garth tander mason barbera
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    premium_icon New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    News JOB snobs and bludgers who refuse to apply for work will have no excuses for not knowing they are about to lose their welfare payments, with a high-tech warning...

    IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    News Charity boss says Bundy will suffer under 'humiliating' card

    Bundy's first commercial coffee beans are brewing

    premium_icon Bundy's first commercial coffee beans are brewing

    Business Electricians obsession with coffee has him growing his own

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    premium_icon Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    Politics 'Public sector jobs should be more widely distributed'

    Local Partners