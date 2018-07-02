Barbera pumped to have team at home

HERE TODAY: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera and his Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates will meet fans at The Waves today.

MOTORSPORT: From one family to another, Bundaberg's Mason Barbera can not wait for both to meet each other.

Barbera's team Garry Rogers Motorsport will visit the region today to meet fans before the team heads to Townsville for the next round of the Supercars season this weekend.

The team will head to The Waves Sports Club at 3pm where they will open the merchandise truck and allow race fans to view all four cars that race in the Supercar and Dunlop Super 2 Series.

GRM drivers Garth Tander, James Golding, Chris Pither and Barbera will then hold an autograph session at 4.30pm before raffles and an auction is held.

"We hope there is a good turn-out this afternoon,” Barbera said.

"This is one of the biggest things to come to Bundy, it's not often a Supercars team comes for free with their whole team to a city.

"I can't thank Garry and Barry Rogers enough.”

The trip will allow Barbera to show the team what he does outside of the car.

"I'm one of the first drivers that don't work for them in the garage when we are not racing,” he said.

"The team will get to see the farm and I'll show them what I do.

"It will be a chance for their family to see mine, my Nonna is also cooking lunch so they will get to taste a bit of Italian culture.”

All profits from the day will be going back to Bundaberg charities with fans on the day able to buy GRM parts and merchandise and enter the draw to win a hot lap with the team at the Queensland Raceway Supercar round later this month.

"I really hope Bundy gets behind it,” Barbera said.

"The team has never done this before so it is an honour and a privilege.”

