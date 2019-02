AIMING HIGH: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera will be running with a predominantly white car this weekend after not gaining a sponsor in time for round one of the Dunlop Super 2 Series.

AIMING HIGH: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera will be running with a predominantly white car this weekend after not gaining a sponsor in time for round one of the Dunlop Super 2 Series. Lachlan Mansell

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera admits this season is his chance to finally land a podium in the Dunlop Super 2 Series.

But he also has his sights set on another milestone.

The 21-year-old is back for his third season in the second tier of racing behind Supercars with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The first round is in Adelaide this weekend.

Barbera finished 13th in last year's championship, four places higher than his debut finish of 17th.

Now, he's aiming higher as he gets used to the series.

"Top five in the championship is the aim,” he said.

"For me the aim is to be around top seven in each race, I reckon that is a good place to be to be in the championship.”

Barbera's mentality comes from his teammate from last year, Chris Pither, who won the title after only winning three races during the season.

His consistency in finishing races won him the title.

Barbera had multiple rounds last year where he had retirements and wasn't able to score points to secure a potential top 10 finish, which he regretted at the end of last year.

"I was a bit annoyed. If we take away my start of last year, I had a solid run in the championship but didn't have the position to show for it.

"I don't want it to happen this year.”

Barbera admits he will take a reserved approach, one that will allow him to attack but still make sure he can bring the car home in one piece.

"I won't be doing any desperate moves, I'll be thinking about the championship,” he said. "I'll still give it a rag and I've always been aggressive but it will be controlled a little bit more.”

Barbera added good performances this year could give him a shot at competing at the Bathurst 1000 later this year with GRM in the Pirtek Endurance Cup.

He said it would be tough and work still needed to be done.

Barbera starts his season today with practice before qualifying and race one tomorrow.