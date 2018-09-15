Barbera in a race of his own for contract

Bundy's Mason Barbera with Oliver Aquasanta and Max Aquasanta. The 20-year-old competes at Sandown this weekend.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera admits he is in some way fighting for his future at Garry Rogers Motorsport for next year.

The 20-year-old Dunlop Super 2 Series driver is uncontracted at the team for next year with discussions about his future set to take place after the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Barbera will compete this weekend at the Sandown 500 and is currently 19th in the series after struggling to get results to show the pace he has had in the car.

"100 percent we need a good result, I don't want to bin it, I'm not doing myself justice otherwise,” he said.

"But I'm not going to feel sick in the gut to get a result.

"Garry and Barry have been happy and we've had good car pace. I'd love to stay and hopefully move more forward with the team.”

Barbera hasn't driven the car in a race environment since competing in Townsville two months ago where he finished 16th and 17th in the races.

He's had two test sessions between then to get ready for this weekend.

"I worked with my engineer one on one and learned a fair few things,” he said.

"I'm more comfortable with the car.”

He'll need that with a new challenge set to come his way at the Melbourne event.

Barbera will race for the first time on super soft tyres.

The tyres are created to provide more grip on the track but wear quicker than the tyre Barbera has been using all season.

"It will be really tough to compete against those drivers who have already used it,” he said.

"Our tyre allocation also means that I'll have just one run on it before qualifying.”

Barbera said his focus was to finish inside the top 10 and gain some strong results over the weekend ahead of racing at Bathurst.

He will be in action today in practice before racing twice over the weekend.