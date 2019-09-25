Driver upbeat despite future in Supercars in doubt

Mason Barbera with his cheque after taking pole in Adelaide earlier this season.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera's future in Supercars could be over right before one of the biggest events of the year in the sport.

The NewsMail can reveal that Barbera is in doubt to race at this year's Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama in the 250km Dunlop Super 2 Series event for Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Barbera said at this stage he couldn't reveal what was going on.

"I thought I was racing but there is stuff going on in the pipeline," he revealed.

"I'm not 100 per cent confirmed for the race.

"I don't know what else is going on but I remain upbeat from what I heard."

The NewsMail contacted Garry Rogers, the owner of the team, who didn't provide too much comment.

"We're talking to Mason about it," he said.

"I'm in contact with him and his family about what is going on."

When Rogers was asked directly, after previou comments, that Barbera was racing at Mount Panorama next month he said that statement is not correct.

But he didn't fully commit to saying Barbera was not racing there.

Barbera said his potentially not racing at Bathurst had nothing to do with his business.

The farmer has had a tough few months with his family in the spotlight with reports that debts owed by companies tied to the Barbera family farming empire have skyrocketed to $80 million

Mason was the sole director of Barbera Family Farms until April 2 when, amid a lawsuit, he was replaced by his father.

Mason has his own business, M&R Farms, which according to him, is doing well despite the drought conditions.

"My business career and motorsport career is not the same, it is two separate things," he said. "I'm fully funded from Garry and Valvoline (sponsor).

"Garry has helped me throughout, pretty much from half way through my final year of ute racing.

"Without being picked up from him I'd have never been able to do it (race Supercars)."

Barbera revealed if Supercars was not an option then he could potentially race in the Touring Car Racing series, which started this year and has cars in the field that are run by Garry Rogers Motorsport.

There is also the option of competing in the new S5000 open wheeler series, which had the cars built by Garry Rogers Motorsport, that debuted in Sandown last weekend.

"It's either he wants me to go race TCR or S5000," he said. "Or go to a main game car (Supercars) but he won't tell me.

"He's told me to hold fire and all will be revealed in a week."

Barbera said his ideal move would be to still race in Supercars and remain in what he described as one of the toughest motorsports in the world.

He added potentially missing Bathurst would not be ideal. "It sucks if I can't race Bathurst," he said.

"But it's definitely all positive and exciting with what is happening." Barbera's future is expected to be revealed before next month's Bathurst 1000.