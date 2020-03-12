Barbecues fire up for butcheries

CUSTOMERS of Bundy butcheries are cooking with gas with a new promotion.

Keb Barritt of Ken’s Kepnock Butchery is among local butchers who have joined in on a competition held by Meat and Livestock Australia.

The competition is held with 1200 butchers nationwide. Customers who buy beef or lamb can go into the draw to win one of 1200 barbecues instantly and a trip to Japan.

Mr Barritt said so far more than 60 customers had won a barbecue. Mr Barritt even helped one elderly customer fill out the form on an iPad and he won instantly.

Other participating butchers in Bundaberg and surrounds are Barritts Butchery, Hughes Butchers, Zac’s Meats, Bauers Butchery, Bargara Meats and Buck’s Butcher Shoppe.

Mr Barritt said he often participated in competitions to benefit customers but he never expected it to be so successful.

“The competition is to promote Australian beef and lamb, so it is all about supporting Aussie farmers so we always get vigorously involved,” Mr Barritt said.

“We will do anything to help farmers, which helps us and the local economy.”