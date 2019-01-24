Menu
Barbecue dog stunt in mall disgusts shoppers
Offbeat

Barbecue dog stunt in mall disgusts shoppers

24th Jan 2019 2:08 PM
Shoppers in Sydney's busy Pitt St Mall have reacted with disgust to a PETA stunt involving the fake barbecuing of a dog.

The controversial protest took place in clear view of pedestrians, which included a large number of children still on school holidays.

The animal rights group said the display was an attempt to stop people eating meat this Australia Day.

It involved using a lifelike model of a dog to make the point that dogs were "no different to lamb, cows or chicken".

Shoppers heading through Pitt Street Mall will see a barbecued ‘dog’ tomorrow. Picture: Mick Tsikas
