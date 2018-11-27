Barbarians win thriller over Pythons

LIFT: The Barbarians' Kurt Dempsey wins the lineout against the Bundaberg Pythons in Childers in the Spring Cup.

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians' goal, like all teams, is to win the Spring Cup title.

But the side doesn't believe they are there just yet despite their successes in the past two weeks.

The Barbarians defeated the Bundaberg Pythons 25-24 in Childers on Saturday night to become the first team this year to beat last year's grand finalists in consecutive weeks.

The team defeated the Turtles last week by 10 points.

But president Adam Hides said that didn't put them in the premiership window yet.

"Of course in the long term that is the plan,” he said.

"We're not there yet, we just need to keep playing rugby and get everybody to jell.

"We had six of our players out of our team on Saturday night so it is just about getting all the blokes on the park.”

The Barbarians were forced to win the hard way as well.

The side was down 17-7 at half time before coming back to claim the victory.

"We weren't really switched on in the first half,” Hides said.

"The coach gave us a rev-up, told us to keep the chat up and be competitive.”

It clearly worked with the team getting on top in the lineout and the maul.

"Our forwards stood up,” Hides said.

"We played Barbarians football and our experienced players stood up.”

The side play Isis this Friday at 8pm at The Waves Sports Ground with Hides hopeful the Barbarians can make amends for a loss to them three weeks ago.

The Crushers played the Turtles Brothers in the other game but lost 22-19 to the defending premiers.

The Turtles Brothers face the Pythons this Friday in the other game to be held in the competition at 6.30pm.