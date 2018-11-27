Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFT: The Barbarians' Kurt Dempsey wins the lineout against the Bundaberg Pythons in Childers in the Spring Cup.
LIFT: The Barbarians' Kurt Dempsey wins the lineout against the Bundaberg Pythons in Childers in the Spring Cup. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Barbarians win thriller over Pythons

Shane Jones
by
27th Nov 2018 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians' goal, like all teams, is to win the Spring Cup title.

But the side doesn't believe they are there just yet despite their successes in the past two weeks.

The Barbarians defeated the Bundaberg Pythons 25-24 in Childers on Saturday night to become the first team this year to beat last year's grand finalists in consecutive weeks.

The team defeated the Turtles last week by 10 points.

But president Adam Hides said that didn't put them in the premiership window yet.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Of course in the long term that is the plan,” he said.

"We're not there yet, we just need to keep playing rugby and get everybody to jell.

"We had six of our players out of our team on Saturday night so it is just about getting all the blokes on the park.”

The Barbarians were forced to win the hard way as well.

The side was down 17-7 at half time before coming back to claim the victory.

"We weren't really switched on in the first half,” Hides said.

"The coach gave us a rev-up, told us to keep the chat up and be competitive.”

It clearly worked with the team getting on top in the lineout and the maul.

"Our forwards stood up,” Hides said.

"We played Barbarians football and our experienced players stood up.”

The side play Isis this Friday at 8pm at The Waves Sports Ground with Hides hopeful the Barbarians can make amends for a loss to them three weeks ago.

The Crushers played the Turtles Brothers in the other game but lost 22-19 to the defending premiers.

The Turtles Brothers face the Pythons this Friday in the other game to be held in the competition at 6.30pm.

bundaberg pythons bundaberg west barbarians spring cup
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    premium_icon Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    Offbeat AN APPLE Tree Creek mother was gobsmacked to discover a python slowly feasting on a bat in her backyard before the school run.

    • 27th Nov 2018 10:43 AM
    Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    premium_icon Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    News A man has been taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    News Emergency services on scene

    • 27th Nov 2018 11:52 AM
    DEEPWATER BUSHFIRE: Flames currently near Pacific Drive

    DEEPWATER BUSHFIRE: Flames currently near Pacific Drive

    News Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate.

    Local Partners