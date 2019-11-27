Barbarians survive scare from Falcons to stay inside the top two

Barbarian's Andrew Filo watches his kick fly after leaving his boot.

UNION: The Waves Falcons know their first win in the Spring Cup in more than a year is coming soon.

But it wasn’t this week.

The side remains at the bottom but fought gallantly, losing to the Bundaberg West Barbarians 22-17 at Hervey Bay on Saturday.

The Falcons stormed to a 12-0 lead before the Barbarians came back with three straight tries to lead 19-12 with 20 minutes to go.

A late try to the Falcons wasn’t enough as the Barbarians held on and then added a late penalty to win by five points.

“It’s the story of our season,” Falcons coach Jeff Messitt said.

“Numbers again let us down.

“We started with 14 players and I had to dust off the boots and play the first half.”

The side was able to get players added later to the contest, but it wasn’t enough.

“We knew we were short on key personnel so our plan was to keep it in the forwards and starve them from possession,” Messitt said.

“This plan worked well and we were able to drive up the field and score two tries from the platform set by the forwards.

“To their credit Barbarians played with some width and got around some of the tired Falcons players and put on a couple of quick tries.”

The Falcons now play the Pythons next week with the Barbarians hosting the round at Jubilee Park and playing the Turtles Brothers.

Barbarians president Adam Hides said the side was lucky to win.

“A few of their players stood up well, with our younger side on the park,” he said.

“They got the better of us early, so we had to regroup and come back.

“Boys had a chat at half time and got the job done.”

Hides said their starts were becoming a worry and the club was going to focus on getting better at it during training this week.

The other area Hides wanted to work on was lineouts after not getting full use of them on Saturday.

The side plays the Turtles at 7pm.