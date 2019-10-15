Barbarians survive Pythons scare in opener

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians almost proved that plenty of possession and territory do not always lead to victory in rugby union.

The side dominated both areas but were only able to beat last year’s premiers the Bundaberg Pythons 17-14 in the first game of the new Spring Cup season.

The Barbarians won it with pretty much the last play of the game as Viliami Hafoka scored from chasing down a Pythons kick from a chip chase.

“We were very lucky. Boys just dug deep and fought to the end,” Barbarians captain Thom Courtice said.

“I’m just really proud of them.”

It started well for the Barbarians with the first try of the match before Pythons player Trent Seed scored from an intercept to level the game at 7-7.

A late penalty to the Barbarians gave them the lead at halftime before the Pythons took the lead in the 52nd minute through their.

But the Barbarians were able to secure the win late to start the season on the right foot.

“It was scrappy (but) we got away with the win,” Courtice said.

“We dug in for each other, and that got us the win.

“We need to work on getting back to our pods and keeping the ball with our forwards.”

The Pythons’ showing was incredible considering the team hadn’t trained before the start of the season.

The defending premiers also only had four chances to attack inside the oppositions 22m line during the contest, scoring twice from those entries.

To be so close was a positive for the side.

“We’re not concerned about tonight’s outcome,” Pythons coach Danny Moran said.

“For 78 minutes we were in the game and it was unlucky they got a chargedown.

“I think we take a lot out of that.”

Moran said the focus now was to build and improve as the season gets on to become a contender again.

“If we can get them to come train for union, we’ll be a whole lot better if it happens,” he said.

“I’m over the moon with what happened and we can’t wait to play the Barbarians again next time.”

The Pythons face the Fraser Coast Mariners with the Barbarians to face The Waves Falcons on Saturday.