Barbarians rue missing players in loss to the Mariners in final

Thomas Courtice passes the ball out of the scrum for the Barbarians.

UNION: "If we had a backline we would have beaten them."

Bundaberg West Barbarians president Adam Hides was confident the scoreline could have been different if their side had everyone available.

The team lost 34-3 in the final to the Fraser Coast Mariners in the Spring Cup decider at The Waves Sports Ground.

It was the side's fourth loss to the team all season by an ­average of more than 20 per game.

But the side had more than half a dozen out in the decider, which cost them dearly, ­according to Hides.

"Having a few of the boys out created a different line-up," he said.

"Our defence killed it and played a good game. But our attack couldn't cut straight through."

Hides said the team would start planning for next year and looking to beat the Mariners and remain the best in Bundaberg.

"They are beatable (the Mariners)," Hides said. "We'll bounce back next year.

"We've got more fellas coming through and they turn 17, which means they can now play."

Barbarians player Jack Roelofs is expected to be one of them and could be one of the leaders as well.

He said the team did all it could to win but the Mariners were too strong.

"It was a hard-fought game," he said.

"They are a great side and there was great effort from our side."

The Spring Cup next year is expected to remain with at least five sides in the competition but there could be more.

The new season is expected to start in September or October.