Barbarians march on in the Spring Cup

Barbarians player Jarrason Purcell manages to slip around the tackle of Thomas Watson.

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians are confident they can finally match the Fraser Coast Mariners in the Spring Cup this season after their latest win on Saturday.

The side remained second on the ladder in the competition with a 22-13 win over the Turtles Brothers at Jubilee Park.

In the side’s first home game in a decade the Barbarians trailed early before storming to the lead and holding on.

“It was a good atmosphere and we had about 100 turn up,” Barbarians president Adam Hides said.

“Turtles scored first before we scored an intercept try.

“The boys stood up to put in a good performance.”

Hides said the side needed to be better at the start but added that duties for the team during the night played a part in that.

The focus is now on beating the Mariners, something no other side has done this year.

“The boys think we can do it,” he said.

“Our scrums and lineouts still need a bit of work but if our defence can hold up, then we are a chance.”

The Turtles remain in a hunt for a finals spot.

The side will play The Waves Falcons next week. A loss will confine the side to the bottom of the ladder for the first time in more than a decade.

The Falcons lost to Bundaberg Pythons 26-15 but are one win behind the Turtles on the ladder.

The side will play the Turtles at 5.30pm with the top of the table clash between the Barbarians and the Mariners to kick off at 7pm.

The Pythons have the bye after winning four of their past five matches.