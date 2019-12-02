Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barbarians player Jarrason Purcell manages to slip around the tackle of Thomas Watson.
Barbarians player Jarrason Purcell manages to slip around the tackle of Thomas Watson.
Sport

Barbarians march on in the Spring Cup

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians are confident they can finally match the Fraser Coast Mariners in the Spring Cup this season after their latest win on Saturday.

The side remained second on the ladder in the competition with a 22-13 win over the Turtles Brothers at Jubilee Park.

In the side’s first home game in a decade the Barbarians trailed early before storming to the lead and holding on.

“It was a good atmosphere and we had about 100 turn up,” Barbarians president Adam Hides said.

“Turtles scored first before we scored an intercept try.

“The boys stood up to put in a good performance.”

Hides said the side needed to be better at the start but added that duties for the team during the night played a part in that.

The focus is now on beating the Mariners, something no other side has done this year.

“The boys think we can do it,” he said.

“Our scrums and lineouts still need a bit of work but if our defence can hold up, then we are a chance.”

The Turtles remain in a hunt for a finals spot.

The side will play The Waves Falcons next week. A loss will confine the side to the bottom of the ladder for the first time in more than a decade.

The Falcons lost to Bundaberg Pythons 26-15 but are one win behind the Turtles on the ladder.

The side will play the Turtles at 5.30pm with the top of the table clash between the Barbarians and the Mariners to kick off at 7pm.

The Pythons have the bye after winning four of their past five matches.

bundaberg west barbarians spring cup turtles brothers
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Fire burning on southern side of Gregory River

        UPDATE: Fire burning on southern side of Gregory River

        News A fire is now burning on the southern side of the Gregory River and Buxton residents should remain up to date as the situation develops.

        WATCH: Three kangaroos pack a punch

        premium_icon WATCH: Three kangaroos pack a punch

        News Glenda Clark was woken up this morning to see an unusual find, three kangaroos...

        Customer, 58, licked 20-year-old worker on the neck

        premium_icon Customer, 58, licked 20-year-old worker on the neck

        News Regular customer sentenced for attacking woman