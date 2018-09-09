This is America: Obama’s chilling prediction

Former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of California congressional candidates, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Picture: Ringo H.W. Chiu

FORMER US President Barack Obama has taken a swing at his successor Donald Trump while campaigning for Democrats running in America's upcoming midterm elections.

"If we don't step up, things can get worse," Mr Obama said the crowd at a rally in Southern California's Orange County on Saturday.

Although Obama didn't reference President Trump by name, he didn't need to.

Just a day earlier, Obama had criticised the President for his relationship with Russian President Vladmir Putin and for failing to condemn white supremacists last year in Charlottesville.

On Saturday, Obama's words were less pointed, but he touched on themes such as retirement security, climate change and education.

Most of what he said was highlighting the importance of the upcoming election.

"In two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our politics. We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure there are real checks and balances in Washington," Obama said.

"We're in a challenging moment because, when you look at the arc of American history, there's always been a push and pull between those who want to go forward and those who want to look back, between those who want to divide and those are seeking to bring people together, between those who promote the politics of hope and those who exploit the politics of fear," Obama said.

The Dems have tried every trick in the playbook-call me everything under the sun. But if I’m all of those terrible things, how come I beat them so badly, 306-223? Maybe they’re just not very good! The fact is they are going CRAZY only because they know they can’t beat me in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

There are currently 237 seats held by Republicans in the House of Representatives and 193 held by Democrats.

There are currently five vacancies.

Obama's appearance on behalf of Congressional candidates upset Vice President Mike Pence.

Fox News released a excerpt of an upcoming interview with the Vice President, where he said Obama had rolled out "the same tired arguments that he and liberals have made over the last eight years."

Mr Pence said it was "very disappointing" to see Obama "become so political", when other former presidents have shied away from being too involved once out of office.

"The truth is, the American people in 2016 rejected the policy and direction of Barack Obama when they elected President Donald Trump," Mr Pence said in the Fox News interview, which is set to air on Fox News Sunday.

The seven candidates Obama threw his support behind are from districts that will be crucial for the Democrats if they want to oust the Republicans in California.

In the 2016 election Hillary Clinton beat President Trump by four million votes in California.

-with wires