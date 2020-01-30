Bar slammed for coronavirus promo

A New Zealand bar has come under fire for using the coronavirus to promote a Corona beer special. The ad has left people outraged.

A New Zealand bar has been slammed for cashing in on the coronavirus, advertising a "tasteless" Corona beer promotion.

House of Hood, in Hamilton, said in a now deleted poster that all Coronas would be $6.50 "while the pandemic lasts".

It featured two men in hazmat suits and face masks holding up Coronas.

The post was taken down after Lion, which distributes the beer in New Zealand, complained and said they wanted it removed.

However, a new poster has replaced it, with the wording changed.

"Let's be honest, there are worse things you can catch in Hamilton," it reads.

"Coronas still $6.50 all summer long."

There have been 7711 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world and at least 170 deaths.

House of Hood has replaced the old poster with this one.

People have been left outraged over the ads on social media.

"Worst advertisement ever," wrote one person.

"More than 130 people have died and many more is still suffering, whereas you guys are making fun of it, just to earn more money for your business."

Another person said, "'How on earth do you think this is OK?! You wouldn't run a '$6.50 on all Aussie beers for the entire bush fire season' so why is this okay?!".

The latest post has also attracted criticism, with one labelling it "crap".

"Wouldn't be funny at all if your staff got the virus yes?," they asked.

Another woman wrote, "Taking the piss out of horrible situations isn't even funny, it's just bad taste. Now they are insinuating Hamilton peeps all have STDs, freaking charming."

Some saw the humour in the posters, while others were pleased the bar took the original post down.

"This is hilarious hahaha all the offended people obviously need a beer," wrote one man.

"Where credit is due it should be given," wrote another man.

"Good job on changing the original post. Much respect."

John Lawrenson, chief executive of the Lawrenson Group, which operates House on Hood, told Daily Mail Australia a small but loud minority of people were offended by everything.

"So I'd just like to say thanks to all the snowflakes for the free advertising and thanks to everyone else with a sense of humour who liked the post," he said.

News.com.au has contacted Lion for comment.