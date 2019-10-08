Banned protest pest charged after CBD ‘disguise’ fail

BANNED CBD protester Eric Serge Herbert has been charged by police after allegedly being caught protesting in Brisbane on Monday, ­despite his bail conditions restricting him from entering the city.

With his face covered in white make-up, the notorious Extinction Rebellion member was arrested by police late Monday afternoon after allegedly being caught taking part in the first day of the group's ­Rebellion Week.

Herbert was last week banned from entering the Brisbane CBD or using any bridges connecting to the inner-city, after being arrested for illegal protesting for the seventh time.

But images from Mr Herbert's arrest at a protest that shut down George St late ­yesterday show the activist attempting to conceal his identity using face paint and a costume.

He was charged with breaching bail and contravening a direction.

A disguised Eric Herbet is taken into custody this afternoon. Picture: Nine News

His arrest came after ­hundreds of protesters packed Brisbane streets on the first day of a week-long series of protests by Extinction Rebellion.

Six protesters were arrested after shackling themselves to "locking devices" on the Victoria Bridge, in defiance of a ban by the Palaszczuk Government, which has introduced laws to deal with them.

While yesterday's crowd of several hundred was the largest gathering of Extinction Rebellion in Brisbane so far, spokeswoman Emma Dorge promised havoc every day for the rest of this week.

"I would expect to see multiple acts of civil disobedience and economic disruption in the CBD throughout the week," she said.

"We've tried every other alternative of change, we've tried petitions, we've tried non-disruptive protests, we've tried letters and contacting politicians, and they don't work," she said.

Ms Dorge defended the ­organisation's use of lock-on devices, saying that they were non-violent, and questioned the number of police at the protests.

"We are concerned that the police think it's fit to direct public money and resources into penalising peaceful citizens," she said.

Similar protests were also held in cities across Australia, with about 20 climate activists dragged into police custody in Sydney and hundreds gathering in Melbourne, blocking streets at peak hour.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington described current laws as merely "slaps on the wrists" and urged for harsher deterrents for protesters.

"The LNP has introduced tough laws to crack down on these job-destroying activists.

"We introduced these laws months ago. It's time to get them passed," Ms Frecklington said. "Enough is enough, Queenslanders have had it up to the back teeth with these selfish protesters."