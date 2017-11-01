Banned anti-vaxers to speak at event

A GROUP bringing an anti-vaccination documentary to Bundaberg has used a historical example to highlight their case against vaccines.

The VaxXed Tour, organised by the Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network, is planning to visit Bundaberg on November 5 and will screen the VaxXed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe documentary.

The group's organisers are citing a case dating back to 1921 where 21 Bundaberg children received a contaminated diphtheria vaccine, resulting in the deaths of 12 - three from one family: Thomas, William and Mervyn Robinson.

The vaccine serum was found to contain golden staph.

Another woman, Kalkie property owner Allona Lahn, will share her story about vaccination on the night.

"In 1993, I walked into a doctor's office in Townsville for a pap smear and walked out with a Hepatitis B vaccination because I was told that, as a hospitality worker, I was at high risk of getting hepatitis B from handling the drinking glasses at work,” Ms Lahn said.

Thomas, William and Mervyn Robinson.

"I trusted the medical profession and had the entire series of three vaccines.

"Neither the nurse nor the doctor performed the required full and thorough history of any health issues, genetic predispositions, family history or illnesses to determine if I would have been more or less likely to have a problem with this vaccine.”

Ms Lahn said she as a child she suffered with eczema in her joints and sometimes on her face and occasionally had hay fever.

Within months of receiving the vaccine, she said was literally covered head to toe with eczema and had developed severe allergies and autoimmune issues.

For the next seven years, Ms Lahn said she survived on rice and pears and was treated with natural remedies as doctors and specialists were unable to help.

The woman organising the tour, Meryl Dorey, said she just wanted people to be informed.

"What we say is come out and watch it and have a discussion on it,” she said.

Health professionals have consistently insisted that vaccinations are in the overall best interests of the community.

The Australian Vaccination Network is subject to a current public health warning issued by the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission who have labelled their agenda "misleading”.

Two speakers at the event, who will appear via Skype - Polly Tommey and Kent Heckenlively - have been banned from entering Australia for being a risk to the community's health.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young reminded the community that vaccines were essential in preventing disease outbreaks.

"We are very fortunate to live in a time when we have access to safe and effective modern vaccines,” she said.

"Many anti-vaccination claims are based on limited anecdotal reports or poorly-conducted studies that have been discredited or disproven.”

Dr Young said she encouraged youths to be given the meningococcal ACWY vaccine.

"In particular, at the moment we have a Queensland-funded program offering meningococcal ACWY vaccine to teenagers aged 15 to 19,” she said.

"Those in this age group are most likely to carry the germ, and most at risk to become very sick. I would encourage families with teenagers in this age group to ensure they take advantage of this current program and to access this free vaccine while they can.

"There is a range of credible information about vaccination online at www.qld.gov.au/vaccinate.”