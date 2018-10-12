Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Art being created: Banksy’s Girl With Balloon (2006) mysteriously selfdestructed at the end of a Sotheby’s auction. Picture: Banksy/Instagram
Art being created: Banksy’s Girl With Balloon (2006) mysteriously selfdestructed at the end of a Sotheby’s auction. Picture: Banksy/Instagram
News

Banksy bidder still wants to pay $1.96m for shredded art

12th Oct 2018 10:42 AM

THE winning bidder who ponied up $1.96 million at a Sotheby's auction for a painting by reclusive street artist Banksy - only to see it self-destruct moments after the hammer fell - will go through with her pricey purchase, the auction house said on Thursday.

Shortly after bidding closed on the spray paint-on-canvas piece Girl With Balloon on Friday night in London, an alarm sounded, and the painting fed itself through a shredder secretly installed in its frame in front of stunned onlookers.

Banksy later posted a video of the moment of the painting's destruction to Instagram captioned, "Going, going gone …"

The mysterious artist has since authenticated the painting's scraps and renamed it Love Is In The Bin.

Sotheby's said after the famous incident that it was "in discussion about next steps" with the winning bidder about what to do.

The artwork before it was shredded. Picture: Sotheby’s via AP
The artwork before it was shredded. Picture: Sotheby’s via AP

But the bizarre turn seemed to have only bolstered the piece's legacy - and value - with Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe, dubbing it "the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction".

The bidder is apparently willing to take her chances that he is right.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

The artwork selfdestructed moments after being sold at auction for ₤1.04 million ($A1.96 million), in a prank apparently orchestrated by the elusive street artist. Picture: Pierre Koukjian via AP
The artwork selfdestructed moments after being sold at auction for ₤1.04 million ($A1.96 million), in a prank apparently orchestrated by the elusive street artist. Picture: Pierre Koukjian via AP
People watch as the Banksy artwork is shredded at Sotheby’s. Picture: Pierre Koukjian via AP
People watch as the Banksy artwork is shredded at Sotheby’s. Picture: Pierre Koukjian via AP
art banksy bidder editors picks painting

Top Stories

    Gin Gin smashed by 4-5cm hail: More storms on way for region

    Gin Gin smashed by 4-5cm hail: More storms on way for region

    News GIN GIN has been left battered after a severe storm dumped 4-5cm hail last night, as an impressive lightening display lit up the night sky across the region.

    MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    premium_icon MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    Weather Storms wreaking havoc across Wide Bay-Burnett

    Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    premium_icon Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    Crime Adrian Pennington said violence was 'inexcusable'

    DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    premium_icon DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    Environment Walk along Bargara Beach quickly turns into dangerous morning

    Local Partners