'I'm broken': Mum’s gut wrenching wish for dying baby

Lillian was born on February 1 this year and suffers from a leaking valve, hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), abstract unbalanced atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD), pneumonia and a collapsed lung.

A BANKSIA Beach family has been told to "cherish every moment" with their baby daughter whose multiple health conditions have left her fighting for life.

With time so precious, mum Angela Harris has reached out to the Bribie community for help to raise funds for professional pictures of Lillian.

"We want to get some beautiful professional photos of Lillian and the family to cherish," she said.

Mum Angela Harris said she is "broken" at the thought of losing her youngest child.

"There is nothing they can do for her. They can't do a heart transplant as she needs a lung transplant and it's way too much for her," Ms Harris said.

"She has not put on any weight in five weeks as she is working so hard to keep her heart pumping she is burning her calories.

Lillian from Banksia Beach is fighting for life.

"It will get to the point, he has told us, that once she starts moving around a bit more it will be too much for her heart and it will eventually stop.

"I'm broken. She has gone through so much and to be told that my baby girl has deteriorated and to be told to cherish every moment because it could happen at any time, no warning, it just hurts too bad."

Ms Harris has four other children who are also feeling her pain, Brooklyn, 8, Ayriauna, 7, Alejandro, 5 and Mahyalyah, 4.

Want to help? You can donate via the GoFundMe Page here or visit the Facebook Page Lillian Harris Heart Journey.