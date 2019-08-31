Menu
TOUGH TIMES: There were 361 bankruptcies in Wide Bay Burnett and a total 9062 in Queensland in the last financial year.
Bankruptcy economic woes: Bundy needs 'new money' injection

Chris Burns
31st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce's vice president Tim Sayre said "new money" needs to start flowing through the local economy, which despite political announcements has not yet happened.

Yesterday The Courier-Mail revealed data showing there were 361 bankruptcies in Wide Bay Burnett and a total 9062 in Queensland in the last financial year.

The Australian Financial Security Authority data shows that Bundaberg's bankruptcies dropped from 179 in 2017-18, to 149 in 2018-19.

Mr Sayre said bankruptcy numbers did give an indication of the economy.

"I don't know the story behind every single one," he said.

"I know we have significant areas in our economy that are struggling.

"We all know how bad it is in retail.

"I don't know the story behind them but we know the pressures in running a bricks and mortar store."

Mr Sayre said that farmers were struggling with electricity prices, and water and electricity costs, and it meant they had less disposable income to spend in local shops.

These shop owners then had less disposable income themselves.

Economic deals needed to be concluded and while Mr Sayre was convinced the Hinkler Regional Deal's $173m would flow into the economy, the projects had not started because of negotiations with the state government.

"I think there's a solution to the Maryborough issues, they are playing with Bundaberg livelihoods and Bundaberg's future.

"At the moment it's a staring competition to see who blinks first."

This was why the Buy Local campaign was important, and Mr Sayre reminded the community to buy from local stores, particularly for events such as Father's Day, to stimulate the economy.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the number of bankruptcies in Queensland had reduced, and the Queensland Government worked hard at job creation.

"On average, there are 1000 fewer bankruptcies in Queensland under the Palaszczuk Government each year than there were under the LNP," she said.

Ms Trad said the retail sector showed improvement, growing by 2.7 per cent in the last year.

She said the retail sector had   grown more in Queensland compared to other states.

"Over the year to June, almost two-thirds of all jobs created in Queensland were outside Greater Brisbane," Ms Trad said.

"Importantly, more than 90 per cent of the jobs created over the past 12 months have been full time positions.

"Per capita, our investment in regional Queensland is more than one-and-a-half times the size of our investment in southeast Queensland."

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the bankruptcy data was disappointing.

"These statistics are more than just numbers," Mr Batt said.

"They're the livelihoods of members of community and all levels of community and all levels of government should be working together to help our small business thrive."

Mr Batt said local businesses were struggling with issues such as tax increases and stricter regulations.

He accused the Queensland Government of having an "anti-business agenda" in the regions.

"Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in mainland Australia, it's the only state in the nation where weekly earnings are going backwards and now the state has become the bankruptcy capital of the nation."

Mr Batt said the LNP would be better than the ALP at restoring business confidence and job numbers in the Bundaberg community.

