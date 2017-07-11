22°
News

Banking on Bundy's future leaders

11th Jul 2017 12:39 PM
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: Professor Lee De Milia and Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett with students Brooke Dunn, Ryan Paul and Caitlin Turnbull at Auswide Bank in Bundaberg.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: Professor Lee De Milia and Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett with students Brooke Dunn, Ryan Paul and Caitlin Turnbull at Auswide Bank in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN100717AUS4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"DON'T wait for opportunity. Create it.”

With sentiments like these from Bundaberg student Ryan Paul and other young people, you know the future of our region is in good hands.

Mr Paul is one of three CQUniversity students to receive a $5000 scholarship from Auswide Bank to further their studies.

The trio met at Auswide House on Monday with the bank's managing director, Martin Barrett, who said "investing in the futures of talented Bundaberg students and thus supporting the future of Bundaberg is both a responsible and sensible commitment for Auswide Bank”.

CQUniversity Dean of Business and Law Professor Lee Di Milia said the students, including Brooke Dunn and Caitlin Turnbull, had consistently performed at a high standard.

"The Auswide Bank scholarships support deserving second-year students enrolled at CQUniversity Bundaberg in an undergraduate Business or Finance/Accounting program,” Prof Di Milia said.

Ms Turnbull said the scholarship made studying easier.

"With this scholarship I am able to worry less about my finances and focus more on my studies and achieving my goal of completing a Bachelor of Accounting degree at CQUniversity,” she said.

Ms Dunn said it was fantastic to study at a small campus like CQUni Bundaberg.

"The small classes ensure that each student receives one-on-one time with the lecturer to receive any help that they may need,” she said.

"In addition, networking opportunities are constantly given to students to help them find jobs or even just connect with other business people in the community.

"I live 30 minutes from my nearest campus so travel costs have accumulated quickly.

"Now I can attend every lecture without worrying about fuel expenses.

"It also helped with purchasing textbooks, which anyone studying today would know that they can be quite expensive.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auswide bank cquniversity bundaberg future scholarship students study university

Broadway musical coming to Bundy

Broadway musical coming to Bundy

ONE of the biggest musicals to ever hit the stage will have its wicked way with Bundaberg audiences come October.

Woman tells court she 'forgot' she had ice in pocket

DRUG CHARGES: Jessica Cooke told police she forgot about the "pinch” of ice she had in her pocket.

$650 fine for old leaf, 'pinch' of meth

40 locals one step closer to work

GRADUATION: Forty Bundy residents have graduated with new skills in hospitality and disability services after training at Impact Community Services.

Group graduates armed with new skills

Missing your bike or phone?

FOUND: Is this your bike or phone?

Missing your bike or phone?

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Learn how to run your own art exhibition

LEARN HOW: One session is at Charts tomorrow and the other at Brag on Thursday.

Gallery holding information sessions

Get ready to RocKwiz

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

Live entertainment to rock your socks off

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

6 of 7 BLOCKS WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS ARE NOW SOLD- JUST 1 REMAINING WITH VIEWS

Lot 5 Hilltop Avenue, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land - No more land like this is left to be developed. Of ... $185,000

- No more land like this is left to be developed. Of the 7 blocks with amazing views- 6 of them are now SOLD. Just 1 lot left and it even has a pathway to provide...

BUNDABERG&#39;S BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7HA

Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $800,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $800,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $215,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.

Biggest drops in mining areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!