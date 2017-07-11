Banking on Bundy's future leaders

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: Professor Lee De Milia and Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett with students Brooke Dunn, Ryan Paul and Caitlin Turnbull at Auswide Bank in Bundaberg.

"DON'T wait for opportunity. Create it.”

With sentiments like these from Bundaberg student Ryan Paul and other young people, you know the future of our region is in good hands.

Mr Paul is one of three CQUniversity students to receive a $5000 scholarship from Auswide Bank to further their studies.

The trio met at Auswide House on Monday with the bank's managing director, Martin Barrett, who said "investing in the futures of talented Bundaberg students and thus supporting the future of Bundaberg is both a responsible and sensible commitment for Auswide Bank”.

CQUniversity Dean of Business and Law Professor Lee Di Milia said the students, including Brooke Dunn and Caitlin Turnbull, had consistently performed at a high standard.

"The Auswide Bank scholarships support deserving second-year students enrolled at CQUniversity Bundaberg in an undergraduate Business or Finance/Accounting program,” Prof Di Milia said.

Ms Turnbull said the scholarship made studying easier.

"With this scholarship I am able to worry less about my finances and focus more on my studies and achieving my goal of completing a Bachelor of Accounting degree at CQUniversity,” she said.

Ms Dunn said it was fantastic to study at a small campus like CQUni Bundaberg.

"The small classes ensure that each student receives one-on-one time with the lecturer to receive any help that they may need,” she said.

"In addition, networking opportunities are constantly given to students to help them find jobs or even just connect with other business people in the community.

"I live 30 minutes from my nearest campus so travel costs have accumulated quickly.

"Now I can attend every lecture without worrying about fuel expenses.

"It also helped with purchasing textbooks, which anyone studying today would know that they can be quite expensive.”