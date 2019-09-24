Menu
BANK ON IT: Westpac’s new branch will open in December.
News

Bank reveals location of new Bundy branch

Carolyn Booth
24th Sep 2019 1:29 PM
ONE of Bundy’s big banks is set for a big change.

Westpac has announce it is moving its Bundaberg branch from 100 to 120 Bourbong St, the former Chemist Warehouse shopfront.

It was left vacant after the pharmacy moved to a bigger premises, also on Bourbong St, late last year.

Westpac has operated from its current branch since 1872 when it was the Bank of New South Wales.

A Westpac spokesperson said the new branch, which will open by December 4, had been designed to provide a better experience for both customers and employees.

“It will feature an open, flexible layout and improved technology to help make banking simpler and faster for our customers, including 24-hour access to business deposits, coin machines and smart ATMs.

“The site provides us with a great opportunity to improve the service we offer locally and is close to parking and amenities.

“We look forward to welcoming our Bundaberg customers to our new branch in December.”

The Bank of New South Wales merged with many other financial institutions before finally merging with the Commercial Bank of Australia in 1982 to form Westpac.

bundaberg cbd westpac
Bundaberg News Mail

