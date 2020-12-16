Bank gives back to community after tough year

TWO local organisations have each received a $500 donation thanks to employees at Commonwealth Bank Bundaberg and Childers.

Riding for the Disabled Bundaberg and Camp Gregory Veteran’s Retreat were the lucky recipients of the donations.

The donations came as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally over the next few months to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities.

Each branch and customer facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

Manager of Commonwealth Bank’s Bundaberg branch Joanne Pryor said they were pleased to support the local organisations.

“After a challenging start to the year with devastating bushfires and now the coronavirus pandemic, it’s timely to give back to local organisations who do good work in our community. We are pleased to support these amazing local organisations,” she said.

“Both organisations are doing great things in our local Community.

“RDA Bundaberg told us that our donation will help support a client to ride for an eight week program.

“Camp Gregory offer support and companionship to current and returned service men and women. It’s fantastic to be able to support both groups in their great work.”

