Bank employee, 20, slapped in face by customer in 60s

A 20-YEAR-OLD female bank employee has been slapped by a customer, with Bundaberg police now investigating the assault.

A police spokeswoman said the ANZ staffer was helping the man with a transaction about 3.50pm yesterday when the assault happened.

According to the report made to police, the man, who was estimated to be aged in his 60s, became agitated and upset while being assisted by the 20-year-old and slapped her across the face.

He then grabbed the woman by her shoulder and was pulling her towards him when other staff members interjected.

Police are reviewing CCTV, with the man described as aged in his 60s with grey hair and wearing a green, check shirt.