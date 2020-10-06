Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Bank clerk threatened with syringe

by Cormac Pearson
6th Oct 2020 5:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A face mask and a bucket hat over his eyes was the disguise for a man who tried to rob a bank in Brisbane's north last week.

The man went to a bank in North Lakes armed with a syringe at around 10am on September 30.

 

Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

He entered the bank and approached the clerk with onlookers just outside the store.

He threatening her with the syringe before she activated the alarm.

The man quickly fled towards Anzac Ave.

Police say he was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap with a blue surgical mask.

They are asking anyone with information that could identify the man or have dashcam or CCTV footage around Anzac Ave, Bruce Highway and Winzear Drive between 10am and 11am to contact police.

 

 

Originally published as Bank clerk threatened with syringe

More Stories

armed attack banks crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW ERA: What bioHub opening means for region

        Premium Content NEW ERA: What bioHub opening means for region

        News Utilitas conducted 350 site assessments across Australia for a biohub industrial park, and “Bundaberg’s number 1”.

        Teen killed in crash soon-to-be father of twins

        Premium Content Teen killed in crash soon-to-be father of twins

        News Shattered friends pay tribute to Brock Daniel, 16, after fatal Cecil Plains...

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...

        Council votes on ‘trigger approach’ for local beaches

        Premium Content Council votes on ‘trigger approach’ for local beaches

        News How coastal challenges are managed by Bundaberg Regional Council was brought into...