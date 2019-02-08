Bank boss explains ramifications of royal commission report

THE banking royal commission recommendations were revealed on Monday and Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett was surprised by the outcome.

He thought there would have been greater investigation into vertical integration.

The major banks use vertically integrated models to recommend their own products.

"It was surprising given the robustness and the alarming number of concerning issues picked up in the royal commission,” Mr Barrett said. "I thought that might have been dealt with in perhaps a little more finality in those models.”

Mr Barrett was also interested in the way mortgage brokers were put under the spotlight.

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne recommended brokers' commissions by way of trail payments be eliminated.

He also suggested all upfront payments should be paid by the customer, not the bank.

"This becomes a substantial amount if an individual has to pay 0.7 per cent on a $1 million loan,” Mr Barrett said.

Labor and the LNP have different stances on the mortgage broker recommendations

"Labor are suggesting they'll take the full recommendation, which in my view will close the broker market down and negatively impact the big banks,” Mr Barrett said. "That circumstance would damage competition in the market place.

"The LNP have a ... more conciliatory view, suggesting a period to work through what issues are present, which is probably a more sensible approach.

"It seems that there is going to be, given the current approach, some big challenges ahead for the broking market.”

The managing director was pleased no further recommendations were made regarding further restrictions to lending practices.

"Lending always requires a level of judgment,” he said.

"Home, personal and business loans need to remain in the system because if you try to make that judgment purely on a data-driven basis, then people who require a level of confidence in their business accumen or a level of support may not get it.”

Mr Barrett said he found the report to be considered and predicted "a much heightened level of governance in culture and regulatory reporting”.