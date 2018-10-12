Menu
Richmond Police District have warned people to check their bank accounts after scammers targeted a Casino woman.
Crime

Bank account targeted by scammers

12th Oct 2018 7:55 AM

POLICE have warned the public to check their bank accounts after reports of fraudulent transactions on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said a Casino resident recently checked her bank account and found three unauthorised transactions had been made with her card. The transactions took place in Chadstone, Victoria.

Police are investigating.

He said this is the second of this type of offence that has been reported to police this week.

He advised people keep an eye on your bank statements and make sure that there are not any dodgy transactions. If there are you should contact your financial institution straight away, then contact your local police. #CasinoNSWcrime

bank account northern rivers crime richmond police district scam
Lismore Northern Star

