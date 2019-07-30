Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

A BANGALOW man accused of having sex with dogs and preying on women, children and people with disabilities is set to be sentenced next month.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, remains in custody after being charged with a total of 221 offences which spanned from 2009 to 2017.

Last month, Sellenthin pleaded guilty to 96 of the charges against him, including included bestiality, producing and possessing child abuse material, aggravated break and enter, aggravated indecent assault, theft, procuring child abuse material, stalking or intimidation, entering a dwelling with intent and failing to comply with his reporting conditions.

Sellenthin's matter was mentioned at the Lismore District Court on Monday, where Judge Jonathon Priestley set the sentencing date for August 26.

Other charges are expected to be taken into account upon his eventual sentencing in the District Court.

According to court documents, Sellenthin's bestiality charges involved a golden retriever and a "dark short haired canine" which he raped at his Bangalow home on 19 occasions.

The theft charges against him included allegations he stole large amounts of women's and children's underwear and swimwear from various Byron Shire locations.

This included 37 pieces of clothing in one January, 2012 incident.

Sellenthin was also alleged to have stolen 16 pairs of underwear and swimwear from homes the previous year.

He will be sentenced on August 26 at Lismore District Cout.