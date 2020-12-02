Bands take to virtual stage, celebrate all abilities

James, Glenn and Jessamine with support worker Tim (back) are some of the group members from Bundaberg band Acoustic Beats.

THE show must go on for a group of Bundaberg performers as they battle it out on a ‘virtual’ stage for a very worthy cause.

After hosting the Battle of the Bands live music event for almost a decade, the Endeavour Foundation faced the possibility of cancelling the event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the all-abilities battle will continue to go ahead, streaming across the world online in an event first, with Bundaberg performer Jessamine March, who lives with an intellectual disability, part of the line-up again this year.

Performing at last year’s event at The J in Noosa with her band, Ms March said she was thrilled to hear the event was going ahead.

“Last year’s event was so amazing, and this year is going to be great as well,” Ms March said.

“I’m very excited for everyone to see my performance with my band Acoustic Beats – people should watch us because it’s going to be fun … it’s going to be a party.”

Site Manager of the Endeavour Foundation Bundaberg’s Learning and Lifestyle day service in Kepnock Nicole Novak said the International Day of People with Disability was the perfect day to host the event as it recognises the contributions made by people living with a disability.

“As events are cancelled around the world, Battle of the Bands will bring the joy of music and a celebration of musical talents into the homes of people everywhere,” Ms Novak said.

“We wanted to make the event happen for the people we support and by going virtual, even more people will have the opportunity to celebrate with us … if Powderfinger and Taylor Swift can host concerts online, why can’t we?”

“Acts like Acoustic Beats have recorded performances and submitted them (and) all of the performances will be put together into an hour-and-a-half-long show, complete with emcees and judges and premiere the show on our website and Facebook page on this important day.”

More than 180 performers and 20 acts will take to the stage on Thursday to show their love of music and talent to a global online audience.

The Endeavour Foundation’s All Abilities Battle of the Bands will be streamed online at 10am, on International Day of People with Disability, on December 3.

To watch the event, visit endeavour.com.au/bands or facebook.com/endeavourfoundation