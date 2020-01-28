Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
Crime

Bandit wields tomahawk and firearm in Bruce Hwy hold-up

by Alan Quinney
28th Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was treated at Caboolture Hospital after being struck during a robbery at Burpengary East.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery at a service station complex on the Bruce Hwy.

They said just before 3.30am last night, a man entered the business armed with a firearm and a tomahawk.

He demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee and a 53-year-old female employee before striking the man with the firearm and the blunt side of the tomahawk.

The woman complied with the man's demands to open the cash register before he took a sum of money.

The male employee was taken to Caboolture Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body.

The female employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        News A BELLIGERENT 22-year-old who bashed a taxi driver had once also hit a bus driver while trying to evade a fare.

        • 28th Jan 2020 9:41 AM
        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        premium_icon Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        News A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after a reported snake bite in the...

        • 28th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        premium_icon 'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        News Workers having to be brought in to fill shortfall