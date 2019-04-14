Band Together community concert helps bushfire funds

MUSIC MATES: Hazel Gilmour, Nicola Peel, Cody Mullings, Christine Gibson and Gerald and Michelle Mullings at the Band Together Bushfire Benefit Concert.

IF THERE'S one thing that can be said about the Deepwater, Wartburg region, it's that residents are resilient in the face of devastation and more than willing to help one another in times of crisis.

Hundreds piled into Wartburg on Saturday as the Gladstone region Band Together to support those affected by the 2018 Central Queensland Bushfires and recognise the men and women who helped in the recovery effort across the ashen region.

Those who attended the community concert enjoyed a night of live music from country music superstar Adam Harvey, with support from local acts Beautifully Broken 1770 and Kissing the Flint under the stars.

And there was something for the whole family, with children's activities and food stalls.

The fire which broke out on Saturday, November 24, in Deepwater, travelling towards the national park, lasted about a week.

By the Tuesday homes were destroyed along wit about 20,000 hectares, and 800 residents were evacuated from the area.

Queensland rural and state fire- fighters had been battling the blaze with next to no relief, when reinforcements came from New South Wales Rural Fire Service and further afield, providing aerial help and fire- fighters on the ground.

