Band of Bundy locals set up their own ISP

Eliza Goetze
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
PROBLEM SOLVER: Luke Baker believes he can offer a better alternative to the internet providers currently serving Bargara.
PROBLEM SOLVER: Luke Baker believes he can offer a better alternative to the internet providers currently serving Bargara.

A TEAM of Bundaberg locals, all frustrated by the quality of internet around the region, have joined forces to launch an internet service provider based right here in town.

Open Cloud Broadband founder Luke Baker has teamed up with Jeff Smidt and Arron Hollis of wireless provider Pier Alpha to deliver the service, called Ezi-Web, "to bring Bundaberg residents the internet experience they deserve".

With a tower under construction on the Hummock, they aim to roll out the service in October and are now signing up customers.

Mr Baker will be at Casablanca On See in Bargara today to talk about the new service and sign up anyone who is interested.

"It is completely separate from the NBN and Telstra," he said. "It will operate like any other (broadband internet) in the area - but faster."

 

Open Cloud Broadband has teamed up with Pier Alpha to launch a broadband wireless internet company based in Bundaberg, with a tower atop the Hummock.
Open Cloud Broadband has teamed up with Pier Alpha to launch a broadband wireless internet company based in Bundaberg, with a tower atop the Hummock.

The starting speed offered by Ezi-Web's cheapest plan is 12mb/s download speed and 5mb/s upload speed.

"If I did a speed test on my computer right now, I wouldn't even get 12MBS down(loading) on my ADSL," Mr Baker said.

"It will be better than most people in Bargara are getting on ADSL."

The Pier Alpha Connect network is a wireless network distributed through Bundaberg and the coastal areas from Burnett Heads to Elliott Heads.

Ezi-Web is a business based in Burnett Heads that has provided internet services across Australia for more than a decade.

 

Pier Alpha is expected to begin deliveries by October.
Pier Alpha is expected to begin deliveries by October.

Open Cloud Communications is based in Bargara connecting internet, internal networks, security, CCTV and "anything that connects to the internet".

Mr Smidt and Mr Hollis got in touch with Mr Baker after he appeared with his idea for better broadband in the NewsMail in May.

They were "further down the line" with their plans for a direct fibre link back to Brisbane, he said, and it made sense for the three to get together.

"We're all passionate about it, and just as frustrated as everyone else," Mr Baker said.

The partnership will see Open Cloud as the exclusive reseller of the Ezi-Web service, delivered to customers over the Pier Alpha Connect wireless network. Open Cloud will carry out the installations, which consist of an antenna on your roof.

You can learn more about Ezi-Web from Mr Baker at Casablanca on See today from 8am until 5pm or visit pieralphaconnect.com.au, ezi-web.com.au or opencloudbroadband.com.

PRICELIST

Residential plans:

. 12/5 Mbps, Unlimited data, $69 per month, Setup fee $350, Total Min. Cost $2006, 24 month agreement

. 30/10 Mbps, Unlimited data, $79 per month, Setup fee $350, Total Min. Cost $2246, 24 month agreement

. 50/20 Mbps, 500GB data, $89 per month, Setup fee $350, Total Min. Cost $2486, 24 month agreement

. 100/40 Mbps, 500GB data, $125 per month, Setup fee $350, Total Min. Cost $3350, 24 month agreement

. 200/100 Mbps, 500GB data, $179 per month, Setup fee $350, Total Min. Cost $4646, 24 month agreement

Phone plans can also be added:

. Casual $1.40 per month. National calls $0.06/ minute. Mobile calls $0.09/ minute

. Standard $9 per month. National calls included. Mobile calls $0.09/ minute

. Complete $19.95 per month. National and mobile calls included.

Business plans:

. 50/20 Mbps, 500GB data limit, $139 per month, $350 Setup fee, Total Min. Cost $3686

. 100/40 Mbps, 500GB data limit, $299 per month, $350 Setup fee, Total Min. Cost $7526

. 200/100 Mbps, 500GB data limit, $499 per month, $350 Setup fee, Total Min. Cost $12326

