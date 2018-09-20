Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Needle contamination crisis hits Cairns

by Alicia Nally
20th Sep 2018 5:24 PM

UPDATE: Woolworths is working with authorities following the discovery of a banana with a metal object in it purchased from a Cairns supermarket.

A Woolworths spokesman said the company was aware of the customer report, and understood police were investigating.

"The details have been referred to the authorities leading the response to this matter, and we'll consult with them on the next steps," he said.

The Australian Banana Growers Council has declined to comment on the incident.

The Far North's banana industry has already been severely affected by outbreaks of Panama tropical race four disease at plantations on the Cassowary Coast.

EARLIER: Police have confirmed reports of a needle being found inside a banana bought at a Cairns store.

Last night warnings on Facebook surfaced about a young girl finding the metal object after biting into a piece of fruit bought from Redlynch Woolworths.

 

Warnings about banana tampering at a Cairns supermarket surfaced online on September 19
Warnings about banana tampering at a Cairns supermarket surfaced online on September 19

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no other information would be provided on copycat incidents after a needle was first found in a strawberry last week.

Related Items

Show More
banana cairns editors picks fruit needle police strawberry sabotage

Top Stories

    Five facing charges after Bundaberg crime spree

    premium_icon Five facing charges after Bundaberg crime spree

    News BUNDABERG detectives have charged five people relating to multiple offences that occurred in Bundaberg.

    IGA REVAMP: New cafe plus exciting trolley feature coming

    premium_icon IGA REVAMP: New cafe plus exciting trolley feature coming

    News Coffee addicts will be spoiled for choice in two weeks time

    Reports man bitten by taipan

    Reports man bitten by taipan

    Breaking Crews are assessing a man for a potential taipan bite

    Dad breaks glass bottle on bar, smashed it on man's head

    premium_icon Dad breaks glass bottle on bar, smashed it on man's head

    Crime Bundy father to spend next seven months behind bars

    Local Partners