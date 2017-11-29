Ban for Korean national guilty of driving offences

A Korean man has been fined in court.

A Korean man has been fined in court. file

A TREE and a signpost were crunched when an errant drink-driver of a Toyota Hilux ran off Hinkler Avenue and crashed.

A woman travelling in the ute at first told Bundaberg police she was the driver.

However, before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, male Korean national and farm worker Seongu Choe pleaded guilty to three offences.

An official interpreter was used by Choe, 24, who pleaded guilty to drink- driving on Friday, October 13; driving when unlicensed; and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the crash happened at 9.25pm and a female passenger told officers she was the driver.

Then witnesses explained it was a male driving.

Sen-Constable Blunt said Choe was given four instructions to provide a specimen of breath but he failed to provide.

Taken to the police station Choe provided a specimen and recorded an alcohol reading of .125, more than twice the limit.

He could not produce a driver licence, either international or Australian.

He told the court the woman with him in the crash was Japanese and did not speak English.

"I have a driver's licence over in Korea. I have a scan copy of it and can provide it by Thursday," he said.

"However, it is all my fault, I plead guilty."

Choe said he had worked on a farm for nine months and had to pay for the damage.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Choe $1200, and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

Ms Merrin told him he was driving with a high alcohol reading, and was obviously not able to operate the ute properly and crashed it.

Choe's fine was sent to SPER for a payment plan.